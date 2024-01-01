אלטרנטיבות - Appsmith
Hasura Cloud
hasura.io
Hasura נותנת לך ממשקי API מיידיים של GraphQL & REST על מקורות נתונים חדשים וקיימים. חבר את Hasura לנתונים שלך וקבל ממשקי API תוך פחות מדקה.
Syncloop
syncloop.com
Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
Koxy AI
koxy-ai.web.app
Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...
Jetic
jetic.io
Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.
BuildShip
buildship.com
BuildShip הוא בונה עורפי ויזואלי בקוד נמוך המאפשר לך לשלוח ממשקי API, עבודות מתוזמנות, פונקציות ענן עורפי באופן מיידי. מופעל על ידי AI, צור צמתי זרימת עבודה משלך, התחבר לכל כלי, מסד נתונים וצור קצה אחורי שניתן להרחבה עבור האפליקציות שלך. BuildShip by Rowy Inc. נתמך על ידי משקיעים מהשורה הראשונה כול...