אלטרנטיבות - Appsero
elink.io
elink.io
בנה כל דבר עם קישורי אינטרנט. ל-elink יש את כל מה שאתה צריך כדי לשמור סימניות ולבנות דפי אינטרנט, ניוזלטרים בדוא"ל, ווידג'טים לאתרי RSS, קישורי ביו חברתי, קירות חברתיים, תוכן אוטומטי ועוד. צור תוכן תוך דקות!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io הוא מקצר כתובת URL של תווית לבנה שיוצר קישורים קצרים בדומיינים ממותגים. קצר, התאם אישית ושתף כתובות אתרים ממותגות עם הקהל שלך.
Revue
getrevue.co
בנה קהל נאמן. Revue מקל על סופרים ומוציאים לאור לשלוח עלוני מערכת - ולקבל תשלום.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
הוסף פיקסלים למיקוד מחדש, קריאה לפעולה מותאמת אישית, דומיינים מותאמים אישית לכל קישור שאתה משתף, התאם אישית את הופעת התמונות הממוזערות של קישורים ומיקוד מחדש את כל מי שלחץ.
Radio.co
radio.co
רוצה ליצור תחנת רדיו? הפוך את לוח הזמנים שלך לאוטומטי, שדר בשידור חי ועקוב אחר מאזינים מפלטפורמה אחת קלה לשימוש. ברוכים הבאים ל-Radio.co.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
קבל החלטות נדל"ן חכמות יותר וסגור עסקאות נוספות עם מודיעין המיקום ותובנות התנועה של Placer.ai.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops היא פלטפורמת שיווק ויראלית והפניית להשקת תחרויות דירוג, הגרלות, תוכניות טרום השקה והפניה.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
שתף פעולה עם ShareASale כדי להפוך לחלק מרשת השיווק השותפים המהימנה שלנו. הרשת שלנו מספקת פתרונות שיווק עבור השותפים שלנו.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence הוא שירות שיווק משפיענים המאפשר למותגים ומשפיענים להתחבר, לשתף פעולה ולהגיע ליעדים שלהם.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer היא הדרך הזולה, המהירה והקלה ביותר לגלות מה באמת קורה באינטרנט.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter מציע חווית כתיבה נקייה וישירה לאנשים שאינם מחפשים דיווח מתקדם או תכונות לעסקים.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
פי 10 תוכן פודקאסט ווידאו תוך 10 דקות. SummarAIze מייעדת מחדש את התוכן שלך מאודיו ווידאו לפוסטים חברתיים מרתקים וניתנים לשיתוף, תוכן בדוא"ל, סיכומים, ציטוטים ועוד!
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
שוק השמות המקורי למותג עם למעלה מ-100,000 שמות עסקים שנאספו על ידי מומחים לבחירה. קבל את ה-.com התואם ואת הלוגו, וייעוץ מיתוג חינם מהצוות שלנו.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
בנו רשימת המתנה ויראלית של משתמשים מוקדמים. חסוך זמן השקה וקבל הרשמות נוספות למוצר בשלב מוקדם שלך עם רשימות המתנה ויראליות טרום-השקה
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...
Limelight Platform
limelightplatform.com
Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and th...
Kamoto.AI
kamoto.ai
Kamoto.AI, in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, is building a platform that revolutionizes the way people interact with AI, celebrities, and influencers. Kamoto.AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for users to create and train their own virtual AI personalities. This not only all...
HolaBrief
holabrief.com
HolaBrief offers interactive tools for agencies who want to supercharge their client discovery process. It streamlines briefing, discovery and strategy in one place, so you can deliver standout creative work in less time. Featuring interactive exercises and strategy-based templates, HolaBrief makes ...
Eulerity
e.eulerity.com
Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Our enterprise technology streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings an...
EasyRedir
easyredir.com
EasyRedir provides branded URL redirection management which enables information technology departments, marketing departments, advertising/marketing agencies and others to ensure their audience are viewing is desired message.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube היא תוכנה חזקה, אלגנטית וזריזה לניתוח עסק ו-KPI להדמיית נתונים שנבנתה עם מוח בינה מלאכותית. כולנו יודעים שאתה לא יכול לנהל או להגדיל את העסק שלך ביעילות מבלי לפקוח עין מקרוב על ה-KPI שלך. אבל לחפור ב-CRM שלך ולזרוק גיליונות אלקטרוניים זה תהליך קפדני ולא יעיל לחלוטין. עם datacube, אנו מחלצים...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool היא פלטפורמת תובנות קניינית הכוללת מנוע סקרים ארגוניים, בדיקות מרומזות וטכנולוגיית מצלמת אינטרנט המופעלת על ידי AI למעקב אחר עיניים ומדידות רגשות.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
עם בוט הטלגרם ואפליקציית האינטרנט העוצמתיים של Chainfuel, אתה יכול להגן באופן אוטומטי על הקבוצה שלך מפני שולחי דואר זבל ורמאים, לעקוב אחר מדדי הקבוצה שלך, לעסוק ולשמור על המשתמשים שלך בכמה קליקים בלבד.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
רדף אחרי כל ליד, המר כל מכירה והגדל את עסק המסחר האלקטרוני שלך במהירות עם תוכנת אוטומציה שיווקית מתקדמת שתוכננה במיוחד עבור סוחרים אלקטרוניים. בכמה קליקים בלבד תוכלו לבנות ולהתאים קמפיינים שיווקיים מהשורה הראשונה לשלבי המודעות, ההתחשבות והטיפול לאחרי של מסע הלקוח, ואז פשוט ללחוץ על השקה ואנחנו נדאג ...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker היא תוכנת פלטפורמת ניהול קישורים רבת עוצמה המפשטת את תהליך המעקב והאופטימיזציה של מסעות הפרסום השיווקיים שלך. התוכנה שלנו מספקת לוח מחוונים מרכזי שבו תוכל לנהל בקלות את כל הקישורים שלך ולעקוב אחר ביצועי מסע הפרסום שלך. עם CampaignTracker, אתה יכול ליצור ולארגן את הקישורים שלך ללא מאמ...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist היא פלטפורמת מודיעין המיקום המובילה בתעשיית הנסיעות. אנו משתמשים במערך נתונים של מיקום לנייד כדי לספק תובנות ניתנות לפעולה על התנהגות צרכנים, נתח תחרותי, יעילות מדיה ומגמות שוק. למעלה מ-200 משווקי נסיעות, כולל 100 ערים, 40 מדינות בארה"ב ו-4 מתוך 10 פארקי השעשועים המובילים בארה"ב, משתמשים ...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler היא פלטפורמת SaaS מקיפה שנועדה לפשט את תהליך אישור המודעות ושיתוף הפעולה עבור סוכנויות קריאייטיב. עם ממשק ידידותי למשתמש וחבילה של תכונות עוצמתיות, Adpiler מייעל את המסע מיצירת מודעה לאישור הלקוח, ומבטיח שיתוף פעולה חלק, יעילות ושביעות רצון הלקוח. תכונות עיקריות ופונקציונליות: Adpiler מציע מ...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr נועד לעזור למפרסמי ניוזלטר לייצר רווחים מהודעות הדוא"ל שלהם באמצעות מיקום מודעה ממוקד המבוסס על המנוי.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge היא תוכנת שיווק נכנס המספקת פתרונות לניהול לידים עם אינטליגנציה שיווקית כדי לשמור על כל הלידים שלך על המסלול.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees מספקת פורטפוליו של טכנולוגיות המרחיבות את המיומנויות וההשקעה הקיימים של הארגון לעבודה גם במכשירים ניידים.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
בסביבה התחרותית של היום, מותגים דורשים תובנות מהירות יותר, מוצרים חדשניים ושיווק כולל יותר כדי לשגשג. פלטפורמת הבינה המלאכותית המוגנת בפטנט של Vurvey מפגישה הכל יחד, הכל מופעל על ידי הלקוחות והצוות שלך.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
שפר את התוכן הקיים שלך: שיפור מבוסס בינה מלאכותית כדי שדפי האינטרנט שלך יוכלו לדרג גבוה יותר. הוא מתנהג כמו מאמן קידום אתרים, הוא מנתח את דפי המתחרים שמתעלים בדירוג שלך ואז נותן לך פרטים מדויקים כיצד לעדכן את הדפים הספציפיים שלך.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
אפליקציית SaaS לגילוי שותפים מתקדמת מונעת בינה מלאכותית לניהול בעלי אתרים. הפלטפורמה מספקת ניתוח מעמיק של אתרי אינטרנט ומידע וכלים לגיוס שותפים. Machine Learning בתוך הפלטפורמה מבטיחה שהתוצאות יהפכו ממוקדות יותר ככל שהיא לומדת את הלייקים והלא אוהבים של המשתמש, כדי לעזור למצוא את השותפים הטובים ביותר...