Almo Chat is an AI-Powered custom chatbot that is trained on your content and knowledge base (Website, Documents, Text, Q&A). Almo Chat helps businesses enhance customer interactions and provide 24x7 Customer Support and Issue Resolutions. Almo Chat can also help collect users' details and Feedback.

אתר: almochat.com

