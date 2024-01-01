Almo Chat
לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.
אתר: almochat.com
שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Almo Chat ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.
הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.
נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.
Almo Chat is an AI-Powered custom chatbot that is trained on your content and knowledge base (Website, Documents, Text, Q&A). Almo Chat helps businesses enhance customer interactions and provide 24x7 Customer Support and Issue Resolutions. Almo Chat can also help collect users' details and Feedback.
קטגוריות:
אתר: almochat.com
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Almo Chat, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.