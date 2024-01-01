האפליקציות הכי פופולריות - פקיסטן
Tamasha
tamashaweb.com
whatsapp.com
YouTube
youtube.com
instagram.com
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
Google Play
play.google.com
TikTok
tiktok.com
facebook.com
Quotex
quotex.com
Gmail
google.com
Netflix
netflix.com
Bitget
bitget.com
TradingView
tradingview.com
Telegram
telegram.org
Snapchat
snapchat.com
HiTV
gohitv.com
X
twitter.com
Binance
binance.com
linkedin.com
CoinMarketCap
coinmarketcap.com
Vyke
vyke.com
Discord
discord.com
pinterest.com
Coursera
coursera.org
Digi Khata
digikhata.pk
Udemy
udemy.com
Canva
canva.com
Fiverr
fiverr.com
Messenger
messenger.com
Google Drive
google.com
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Bybit
bybit.com
Microsoft Word Online
microsoft.com
GoCharting
gocharting.com
Adobe Photoshop Web
adobe.com
KuCoin
kucoin.com
CapCut
capcut.com
Google Photos
google.com
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Spotify
open.spotify.com
Shopify
shopify.com
Daraz Pakistan
daraz.pk
Monkeytype
monkeytype.com
Zoom Web
zoom.us
Allmovieland
allmovieland.org
Google Sheets
google.com
YouTube Studio
studio.youtube.com
Meta Business Suite
business.facebook.com
Google Search
google.com
Microsoft Excel Online
microsoft.com
tapmad
tapmad.com
Nicegram
nicegram.app
reddit.com
UWorld
uworld.com
Investing.com
investing.com
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
PayPal
paypal.com
Google Docs
google.com
SoundCloud
soundcloud.com