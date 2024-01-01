האפליקציות הכי פופולריות - ברזיל
הגשת אפליקציה חדשה
whatsapp.com
instagram.com
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
YouTube
youtube.com
Gmail
google.com
Messenger
messenger.com
Google Calendar
workspace.google.com
X
twitter.com
Google Play
play.google.com
Netflix
netflix.com
facebook.com
Yeolpumta
yeolpumta.com
Telegram
telegram.org
Google Drive
google.com
My Family Cinema
myfamilycinema.com
Canva
canva.com
Quotex
quotex.com
Discord
discord.com
TikTok
tiktok.com
YouTube Music
youtube.com
Udemy
udemy.com
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Outlook
microsoft.com
UnLim
unlimcloud.cloud
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Google Meet
meet.google.com
Google Photos
google.com
Google Docs
google.com
pinterest.com
Cursa
cursa.app
linkedin.com
Google Sheets
google.com
Twitch
twitch.tv
Globoplay
globo.com
Meta Business Suite
business.facebook.com
Notion
notion.so
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Duolingo
duolingo.com
Disney+
disneyplus.com
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
reddit.com
Google Maps
google.com
Star+
starplus.com
Anota AI
anota.ai
Proton Mail
proton.me
todo mate
todomate.net
Life360
life360.com
Google Keep
google.com
Amazon Alexa
alexa.amazon.com
HBO Max
hbomax.com
Character.AI
character.ai
Microsoft 365
microsoft365.com
Tiimo
tiimoapp.com
FlutterFlow
flutterflow.io
HiTV
gohitv.com
Spotify
open.spotify.com
Crunchyroll
crunchyroll.com
Google Chat
workspace.google.com
Perplexity AI
perplexity.ai