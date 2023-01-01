אלטרנטיבות - 2 Step Reviews
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
פלטפורמת התווית הלבנה הצומחת ביותר עבור סוכנויות שיווק דיגיטלי. CRM, דוא"ל, SMS דו כיווני, בונה משפכים ועוד!
Podium
podium.com
תן לעסק שלך יתרון לא הוגן עם ביקורות, הודעות, תשלומים, Webchat ועוד.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com הוא אתר ביקורות צרכנים דני שנוסד בדנמרק בשנת 2007 ומארח ביקורות של עסקים ברחבי העולם. כמעט מיליון ביקורות חדשות מתפרסמות בכל חודש. האתר מציע שירותי freemium לעסקים. המשרד מסתמך על המשתמשים, התוכנה וצוות התאימות לדווח ולהסיר ביקורות מהפלטפורמה המפרות את הנחיות התוכן של Trustpilot. ל-Tr...
Kenect
kenect.com
צור קשר עם הלקוחות שלך איפה שהם נמצאים - שלח הודעות טקסט בטלפון שלהם. הכפיל את הלידים שלך, צור ביקורות מקוונות, קבל תשלומים והתחל שיחות וידאו צ'אט והכל באמצעות הודעת טקסט.
Thryv
thryv.com
נהל לקוחות בכל זמן, בכל מקום ובכל מכשיר עם התוכנה לעסקים קטנים של Thryv: CRM, שיווק טקסט ואימייל, מדיה חברתית, אתרי אינטרנט ועוד.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye היא פלטפורמת חווית לקוח מקיפה. יותר מ-60,000 עסקים בכל הגדלים משתמשים ב-BirdEye מדי יום כדי למצוא אותם באינטרנט באמצעות ביקורות, להיבחר על ידי לקוחות עם אינטראקציות בהודעות טקסט, ולהיות העסק הטוב ביותר עם כלי סקרים ותובנות.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
השתמש בפלטפורמת ניהול המדיה החברתית של PromoRepublic כדי ליצור ולהתאים אישית תוכן עם כלים מובנים, לתזמן אותו לדפי מדיה חברתית מרובים, להפעיל מודעות ולקבל תוצאות עבור העסק שלך.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself היא חברה מקוונת לניהול מוניטין ופרטיות המספקת תוכנות ושירותים, כולל: תוצאות שליליות של Google, מיתוג אישי, הגנה על מידע פרטי, סריקת Web Dark ועוד.
Debutify
debutify.com
קבל יותר ביקורות בפחות זמן, בפחות מאמץ. Debutify Reviews מפשטת בקשה, איסוף וניהול ביקורות של לקוחות, כך שתוכל לקבל יותר מהן מהר יותר.
G2
g2.com
השווה את התוכנות והשירותים העסקיים הטובים ביותר על סמך דירוגי משתמשים ונתונים חברתיים. ביקורות על תוכנות CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM ושיווק.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
תדלק את המותג שלך עם פלטפורמת השיווק מספר 1® לעסקים קטנים.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
פלטפורמת ה-all-in-one להצלחת חיפוש מקומי · עלה בדירוג, הגדל את המוניטין שלך, והתבלט בחיפוש מקומי עם BrightLocal.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak מעודד צמיחה עבור האפליקציות והמשחקים הפופולריים בעולם על ידי מתן תובנות מעשיות בממשק פשוט. → נסה אותנו בחינם!
Text Request
textrequest.com
הצית מעורבות לקוחות פלטפורמת המסרים העסקיים המאפשרת לך לשלוח הודעות טקסט ממספר הטלפון במשרד שלך ישירות על המחשב שלך, כך שבאמת תוכל לקבל מענה.
Yext
yext.com
Yext היא חברת טכנולוגיה בניו יורק הפועלת בתחום ניהול מותגים מקוונים. הוא מציע עדכוני מותג באמצעות הרשת מבוססת הענן של אפליקציות, מנועי חיפוש ומתקנים אחרים. החברה נוסדה ב-2006 על ידי הווארד לרמן, בריאן דיסטלבורגר וברנט מץ. הנתונים האחרונים הראו שווי שוק ב-2019 של יותר מ-2.0 מיליארד דולר והכנסות של 35...
Broadly
broadly.com
תוכנות מוניטין מקוונות וחווית לקוח עוזרות לך ליצור את אסטרטגיית השיווק המקוון שלך כדי שתוכל להניע הפניות של לקוחות, לידים, ביקורות והכנסות.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
הדרך הקלה ביותר למכור פתרונות דיגיטליים תחת המותג שלך. Vendasta היא פלטפורמת תווית לבנה לחברות המספקות פתרונות דיגיטליים לעסקים קטנים ובינוניים.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 ניהול סקירת אפליקציות וכלי ASO. נתח משוב, נהל דירוגים והגיב לביקורות, הגדל הורדות אורגניות עבור App Store, Google Play, Amazon.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
הדרך הקלה ביותר לקבל ביקורות נוספות ולבנות את המוניטין שלך. צור באזז של מדיה חברתית, שפר את ה-SEO שלך וזכה למכירות נוספות.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
פלטפורמת ה-UGC הטובה ביותר לאיסוף ביקורות, סיפורים, עדכוני מדיה חברתית, תמונות והטמעתם בכל אתר אינטרנט. באופן אוטומטי!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo היא פלטפורמת שיווק eCommerce עם הפתרונות המתקדמים ביותר עבור ביקורות לקוחות, שיווק ויזואלי, נאמנות, הפניות ושיווק ב-SMS. גלה עוד על האופן שבו המותג שלך יכול להניע צמיחה עם Yotpo כאן.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby היא פלטפורמת תקשורת מודרנית, משולבת ב-DMS ואוטומטית המאפשרת להתחבר ללקוחות ולהמיר אותם בקלות. הניע את ביצועי השירות של הסוכנות שלך אל הנתיב המהיר.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko היא 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ פלטפורמת ניהול מוניטין ידידותית למשתמש, המאפשרת למשווקים ולבעלי עסקים לחסוך זמן באמצעות אוטומציה. המוצרים כוללים ✅ ניהול ביקורות, ✅ מדיה חברתית, ✅ PowerListings ועוד. הירשמו ל- Rannko עוד היום! 🤩 😎 🤩 😎
Appbot
appbot.co
כלים לביקורת ודירוג אפליקציות כדי לשפר את כל חווית הלקוח שלך. הפלטפורמה לחברות שלוקחות ביקורות ודירוגים ברצינות. Appbot מספק סקירה ודירוגים ברמה עולמית ניטור, תשובות וניתוח.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers היא חברת תוכנות לביקורת לקוחות עטורת פרסים. קבל ביקורות נוספות. הגיבו ללקוחות. מצא תובנות לגבי חווית הלקוח.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial הוא פתרון לניהול מדיה חברתית לעסקים עם מספר מיקומים ופרופילים. נהל את כל הפרסום, הפרסום, המעורבות, הביקורות והדיווח שלך מפלטפורמה מרכזית אחת MavSocial מספקת את היכולת הייחודית לעסקים מרובי מיקומים ליצור במהירות ובקלות מודעות פייסבוק ממוקדות גיאוגרפיות. MavSocial תומך בפייסבוק, אינסטגרם, טו...
SpotOn
spoton.com
מערכות נקודות המכירה ותוכנת עיבוד התשלומים של SpotOn עשויות לעבוד כמו שאתה עובד. ואתה מגובה 24/7/365 על ידי אנשים שבאמת אכפת להם.
Mobal
mobal.io
נהל את כל רישומי העסק שלך ממקום אחד, ללא מאמץ. אנו הופכים את ניהול רישומי העסק שלך למהנה, מהיר ונעים.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource היא המובילה בתעשייה למעקב אחר שיחות, ניהול לידים ופתרונות אנליטיים עסקיים. מקסם את כספי השיווק שלך וקבל תוצאות מדודות.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter נותן למותגים מרובי מיקומים את התובנות והכלים המקומיים שהם צריכים כדי לנטר, לנתח ולשפר את חווית הלקוח בקנה מידה.
Wooflo Pro
wooflo.pro
Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.
Trustmetrics
trustmetrics.io
Trutsmetrics Ltd 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU 44 20 8638 7665 https://www.trustmetrics.io/ Trustmetrics will help you collect reviews on autopilot and display them on your website, so you build social proof
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...