TypeRacer
play.typeracer.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the TypeRacer app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The award-winning online typing competition, TypeRacer, is the best free typing game in the world. Race against live opponents typing quotes from books, movies, and songs.
Website: play.typeracer.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to TypeRacer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.