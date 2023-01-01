Play Top War: Battle Game online for free with now.gg mobile cloud. Lead your armies against the evil Dark Legion in Top War: Battle Game by Topwar Studio, the action-packed strategy game for Android. Become a renowned Commander in the fight for freedom against the forces of the Dark Legion. Use your merging skills to upgrade your military power — from buildings to troops, merge them to upgrade them! Call upon the world’s greatest military minds in this innovative strategy title. Choose your class and play how you want to play. Become a Tactical Master, Great Scientist, Legendary Craftsman, or more! Work together with other players to dominate the battlefield in thrilling co-op multiplayer. Or test your mettle against some of the best Top War: Battle Game players around the world in the heart-pounding PVP Arena.

Website: now.gg

