Jump from tile to tile, and avoid falling to your death, while constantly bumping into other players in TileFall.io. In this platformer inspired by another popular party game, tiles disappear under your feet as soon as you step on them. Fans of Among Us play online together to experience their favorite title in a new way. Run and jump as fast as you can to stay on the level for as long as possible, before falling down to a lower floor. Will you be one of the few players who manage to keep their cool and remain at the top until the end of the round?

Website: tilefall.io

