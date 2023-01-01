Talking Ben the Dog is a simulation game developed by Outfit7 Limited. Use the BlueStacks app player to play the Android game Talking Ben the Dog on PC or Mac. Ben is a retired chemistry professor who enjoys eating, drinking, and reading newspapers in his calm, comfortable life. You’ll have to harass him long enough for him to fold his newspaper before he responds. Then you may talk to him, poke him, tickle him, and even call him on the phone. Ben, on the other hand, gets as pleased as a dog once you get him to his laboratory. There, you can perform chemistry experiments by combining two test tubes and watching the humorous results. There’s also the scatological method of making him belch, but that won’t get him to give up his magazine. Once you’ve got the newspaper off of him, he’ll even repeat whatever you say in his doggish voice. Play Talking Ben the Dog on a PC or mobile web browser. Start playing games online for free on now.gg.

Website: now.gg

