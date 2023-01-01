Play Rival Stars Horse Racing online for free with now.gg mobile cloud. Become a champion breeder in charge of your very own stable of beautiful horses. Your family’s legacy of breeding pedigree horses has taken a turn for the worse. Now the family’s name and reputation depends on you. Bring glory back to your stable and show the world what you’ve got. Feel the thrill and thunder of real horse racing through realistic motion-captured animations and quality commentary. Reap the rewards of your hard work as you train your horses, hire jockeys, and carefully build up a stable of derby-winning champions. Customize everything, from your horse’s setup to the helmets and gear you put on your riders.

