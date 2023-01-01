Retro Bowl is heavily influenced by the 8-bit soccer video game Tecmo Bowl, the last version of which was released at the end of 1991. In Retro Bowl you control the team's offense while acting as the team's general manager. The game uses simple mechanics that have been praised by players and critics alike.

Website: retro-bowl.io

