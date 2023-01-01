ZOOM-BE 2 is the follow up of the original ZOOM-BE cooperative game. This time ZOOM and BE are on a revenge quest. Play by yourself or with a friend. There are a bunch of new levels, new enemies and puzzles for you to solve. Some friendships last a lifetime, but some last longer.Move - AD or Left/Right arrow keysJump - W or Up arrow keyKick - S or Down arrow keyZOOM-BE 2 was created by 7Spot Games, a Lithuanian video game developer and publisher. Play their other entertaining games for free on Poki: Duo Vikings, Duo Survival, Duo Survival 2, ZOOM-BE, ZOOM-BE 3 and Truck Loader 5

