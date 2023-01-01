Zombie Siege Outbreak

Grab your gear and suit up: the zombies are coming to take your city! In this action-packed shooter game, you’ll defend your turf from behind the barricades, shooting the zombie army that wants to take you down. You can only move left or right, but luckily you’ll earn cash for each zombie you kill which can be used to buy better weapons and gear. Will you be the last non-dead standing? Controls: WASD - move Left click - shoot Right click - zoom QE - switch weapon R - reload P - pause L - lock/unlock mouse

Website: poki.com

