Fend off brain-hungry monsters in Zombie Plague! In this Halloween game, you must continuously fire bullets at hordes of green beings. Your warrior can spend gold on better accuracy, more ammo, faster firing, and extra damage. Don't let the zombies break your fence!

Website: poki.com

