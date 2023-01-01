Zombie Outbreak Arena is an awesome top-down zombie shooter game! You are surrounded by darkness and only a gun and your flashlight will help you kill all of the zombies! Make sure to have a good look around because the zombies will easily sneak up from the darkness behind you. Be careful because there are multiple zombie types that wander through the level, trying to get you. Survive for as long as possible on five different levels; Cross Road, Train Station, Maze, Park and Road. Choose to play during the day, or try and survive at night with your flashlight equipped, and earn 25% more XP. Leveling up earns you skill points that you can spend on skills and upgrades for your health, ammo, flashlight and more. There are a total of 40 skills you can unlock! Make sure to constantly keep moving, and look for nice power-ups and powerful weapons that spawn in the map. Power-ups like nightvison, shield or exploding bullets and weapons like a machine gun, shotgun or a sniper will help you survive longer. There are a lot of weapons and power-ups to claim, so make sure to survive long enough and pick them up. Turn up the volume to experience the awesome soundtrack, and start surviving. Can you survive the zombie outbreak? Play this game online for free on Poki.Move player - W/A/S/DAim/Shoot - Cursor/LMBDash - LShiftSwitch weapons - Q/EUpgrade menu - SpacebarZombie Outbreak Arena was created by Dekman Games. This game is his first game on Poki

