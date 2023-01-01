Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival is an action game that combines driving with zombies and destruction. Go on a zombie-killing spree on your car and clear your path of debris and enemies. You must pay attention to your fuel level or your car will fail in mid-level. But if you play it right and use your points, you will be amazed by the unlockables and bonus upgrades you can get in Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival. Can you finish all the stages with 3 stars?Accelerate - W / Up Arrow Shoot Gun - Spacebar Use Nitro - Left Shift Tilt Forward / Backward - Left / Right ArrowZombie Derby: Pixel Survival is created by Brinemedia. Check out their other games Zombie Derby and Zombie Derby 2 on Poki!

Website: poki.com

