Zen Blocks is a puzzle game where you stack blocks of different materials and shapes to create beautiful shapes. Each level contains a set of blocks that must be stacked in a way that it will stay still for three seconds. There is no right way to stack these blocks, so feel free to play it safe or take risks if you're feeling adventurous. Use the rules of physics to your advantage and don't let any of the pieces fall into the water, as it will cost you a life. But don't worry, you can always replay it and try different techniques! Like its name, Zen Blocks offers a relaxing, stress-free gaming experience.Hold down your mouse cursor (tap and hold on touch devices) to grab a block and release to drop the block.Zen Blocks is created by Madbox, a game development studio based in France. Play their other legendary games on Poki: Stickman Hook, Parkour Race, and Idle AntsZen Blocks is playable both on your desktop and on your mobile phone for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

