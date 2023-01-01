Yummy Toast is a cooking game where you learn how to make delicious toasts by tapping the correct materials and ingredients you need. Start by cleaning the stove and the frying pan, then prepare all the ingredients needed for the recipes. Make the tastiest toast and serve to your customers with the help of your teddy bear friend. Are you ready to become the best toastmaster in town and to unlock all the achievements? Enjoy!Use the left mouse button or your finger to use tools and ingredients.Yummy Toast is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other games. Play the delicious Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, the hilarious Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper, funny-pet-rescue and the amazing Hipster vs Rockers on Poki!

Website: poki.com

