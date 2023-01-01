WebCatalogWebCatalog
Yummy Super Burger is a cooking game created by Go Panda Games. Have you always wanted to make your own delicious burgers and sell them? Then you will love this game! Start by preparing the ingredients by following the task list diligently. Pay attention to the ingredients, ratios, temperature, and so on. Make and sell as many yummy burgers as you can and be the best burger joint in town!Click or tap on an ingredient to pick it up. Click or tap again to use it.Yummy Super Burger is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper, funny-pet-rescue and Hipster vs Rockers

