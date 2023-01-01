Yummy Hotdog is a cooking game where you make a delicious hotdog. Follow all the steps to make the perfect hotdog. Complete all mini games and your hotdog will be ready for dinner.Use your mouse cursor to select, drag and move objects around.Yummy Hotdog was created by Go Panda Games. They have other funny games like funny-rescue-gardener, Funny Hair Salon, Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper and funny-pet-rescue. Their other games include Cooking Korean Lesson and Hipster vs Rockers. Play them all on Poki for free!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yummy Hotdog. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.