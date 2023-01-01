YoHoHo Matey! In this game you are a pirate and you have had a shipwreck. You stranded on a desolate island with the other pirates that were on board. Now that your there, the only thing that counts is you ending on top of the rest! Defeat the other pirates and plunder all of the booty. Only one pirate will survive. This is a classic io-game where you grow bigger as you defeat other pirates and by growing bigger you become stronger! Move - Mouse or W/A/S/DHit - LMB or SpaceYoHoHo.io is developed by Exodragon. They are also the creators of Astrorace.io!

Website: poki.com

