Yeah Bunny! is a delightful arcade game by RGBDev where you play as an adventurous bunny in a magical retro pixel world. Run, jump, and climb through each 8bit level to collect carrots, stars, and keys. Unlock more worlds full of unique characters and enemies. With simple, one touch controls, play Yeah Bunny! on Poki and prove you're the ultimate hopping hero! Controls: Space/mouse click - Jump About the creator: Yeah Bunny! is created by Adrian Zarzycki, based in Poland.

Website: poki.com

