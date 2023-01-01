Yeah Bunny 2 is the fun, colorful sequel to the hit title Yeah Bunny! created by Adrian Zarzycki. Our favorite pixelated bunny returns to run, jump, and climb through level after level and world after world of carrots, stars, and keys. Explore new lands with your hopping hero and enjoy the ultimate adventure in Yeah Bunny 2 on Poki. Controls: Space/mouse click - Jump About the creator: Yeah Bunny! and Yeah Bunny 2 are created by Adrian Zarzycki, based in Poland.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yeah Bunny 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.