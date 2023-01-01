Xmas Catcher
Xmas Catcher is a skill game where you help Santa catch all the gifts falling off the roof. Put gift boxes of all sizes into Santa's sack, but avoid standing under falling roof pieces. Can you help Santa save Christmas?Stand under falling objects to catch them. Move - Left and Right arrow keysXmas Catcher is created by CodeThisLab.
