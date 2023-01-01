Slay blockheaded zombies in WorldZ! This gruesome shooting game sends you into Zombie Land. Your mission is to stay alive among the undead. The policeman spawns with guns and ammo, while the farmer gets just one tool. Go head-to-head in the Deathmatch mode!

Website: poki.com

