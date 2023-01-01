Word Boss is a word game where you create as many words as you can in 2 minutes using 6 random letters. This is the resurrected classic from the Flash era available for you to play on Poki for free. The game gives you six scrabble-style tiles with randomly selected letters. Use these letters to form meaningful words. You can check the board above the letters to see how many words you have left. If you're stuck, feel free to rearrange the tiles, or hit the shuffle button. There are four languages in the game: English, Spanish, French, and Italian. Go ahead and experience this vocabulary challenge!Click or tap on an letter to play it. You can also drag the letter tiles around. Alternatively, you can use the keyboard keys corresponding to the letters you see in the game. You can also use backspace to remove a letter.Double-tap to remove a letter from the word you're forming.Word Boss is created by Eidosk. Play their other word and skill games on Poki: ArithmeticA, Fast Typer, Fast Typer 2, and Fast Typer 3You can play Word Boss for free on Poki.Word Boss is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Word Boss. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.