Wood Blocks 3D is a block puzzle game created by Infinity Games. This game breathes new life into the classic Tetris experience by enabling you to place the given blocks anywhere you want on the grid. You are presented with three pieces to play at a time. Drag and drop these pieces to the grid to fill all the squares in a column or a row, so you can clear it and earn points. Use power-ups, make combos, and strategize your moves in order to maximize your high score. Wood Blocks 3D is the perfect way to work your brain while relaxing.Drag and drop these pieces to the grid to fill all the squares in a column or a row, so you can clear it and earn points. Use a power-up if you would like to get rid of a piece or rotate it.Wood Blocks 3D was created by Infinity Games. Play their other thinking games on Poki: Energy, Infinity Loop, Shapes, and Sudoblocks

Website: poki.com

