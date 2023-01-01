Step into the shoes of a Wild West-era gunslinger in Westoon! With your trusty six-shooter by your side, you’ll take down your opponents and show everyone who really owns the Wild West. In Deathmatch, prove yourself as the ultimate Man With No Name by gunning down everyone who comes to take your life. If you fancy ganging up with a posse, Team Deathmatch lets you join one of two sides: the lawmaking sheriffs cleaning up the Wild West one criminal at a time, or the rootin’ tootin’ outlaws who don’t answer to nobody. Controls W/A/S/D - Run Shift - Sprint Spacebar - Jump LMB - Shoot R - Reload

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Westoon. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.