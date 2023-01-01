WebCatalogWebCatalog
Step into the shoes of a Wild West-era gunslinger in Westoon! With your trusty six-shooter by your side, you’ll take down your opponents and show everyone who really owns the Wild West. In Deathmatch, prove yourself as the ultimate Man With No Name by gunning down everyone who comes to take your life. If you fancy ganging up with a posse, Team Deathmatch lets you join one of two sides: the lawmaking sheriffs cleaning up the Wild West one criminal at a time, or the rootin’ tootin’ outlaws who don’t answer to nobody. Controls W/A/S/D - Run Shift - Sprint Spacebar - Jump LMB - Shoot R - Reload

