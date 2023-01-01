We Become What We Behold is a point-and-click game created by Nicky Case. In this unique 5-minute game, the player captures the news with their camera. Choosing what to include in and what to exclude out of the frame shapes the rest of the story of the Squares and Circles. Start by capturing small misunderstandings between a circle and a square, and watch how your decisions increase the tension between the masses of Circles and Squares. It can be said that the game reveals how social media magnifies small differences into gross monstrosities. Now go ahead and start doing your job until the climax of the story unfolds before your very eyes (or lenses). Will you choose peace or violence in We Become What We Behold?Drag the camera indicator around and click to get a photograph. Make sure to get unique and eventful photos.We Become What We Behold was created by Nicky Case. This is their first game on Poki! Make sure to support the developer on Patreon.

Website: poki.com

