Do you have what it takes to navigate the deep sea? Wiggle and swim your way through caverns, corals, and more to make it to the end and advance to the next level. Make sure not to hit the bottom (or the top) which will end your underwater adventure. Controls: Space bar - Move up and down About the creator: Wave Rider is created by Deer Cat Games based in the UK. They are also the creator behind Tunnel Rush and Super-Speeder.

