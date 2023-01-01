Watercraft Rush is a water racing game where you hop on a jet ski and glide your way across the sea. There are three unique maps to explore, countless obstacles to avoid and even more competitors to defeat. Achieve the highest speeds you can and leave all your opponents behind! Are you ready to get wet?Try to finish in first place.Accelerate - Up arrow Brake - Down arrow Steer - Left/Right arrowsWatercraft Rush was created by CodeThisLab.

