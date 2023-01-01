Mine resources, gear up, and prepare for epic base defense battles in this free to play, co-op multiplayer third-person shooter, 3D .io Game! WarScrap offers a unique cooperative focused gameplay style with light pvp. Join the battle against the relentless invading machine army and a player-driven rogue faction. You defend your base and several core reactors with up to 10 other players in your region. Compete for the highest rank on the leaderboard, and earn cores to unlock additional items and weapons to aid in your fight against all who stand in your way!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Warscrap.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.