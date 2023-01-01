Vortelli's Pizza is a multiplayer restaurant game where you own a cozy pizza joint and serve your customers delicious food. This game puts importance on team work, but you can also play it alone! Switch on the "Open Restaurant" flip so customers start walking in. Go to the cash register to get their order, then go to the kitchen to prepare the dough. You'll need to combine water and flour in the mixer, then take it to the rolling station where you shape the pizza and add all the ingredients the customer asked. You could choose from cheese, pepperoni, pineapple, ham, sauce, sausage, etc. Then pop it in the oven and wait for it to bake until the timer rings. Don't stall too much, because your customers can run out of patience and storm off! If you're struggling, check the tip jar to find some money to afford better appliances and tools to make your job easier. Don't forget to unlock new stations, too, as you will run out of counter space as the restaurant gets busier. Playing Vortelli's Pizza with a friend is super easy: Just pause your game and copy the invite code. If your friend clicks on it, they will spawn directly inside your restaurant as your co-chef. Are you ready to be the best pizzeria in town?Vortelli's Pizza was created by Devortel. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Vortelli's Pizza for free on Poki.Vortelli's Pizza can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

