Village Builder is a strategy game where your objective is to build a settlement from the ground-up. Choose one of the starting maps and start placing some houses first, and move on to more advanced buildings aimed to increase your culture, production, resources, and more. When you select a unit and hover over a tile to place it, you'll see some numbers indicating how many points you'll get from the placement. When you hover over a unit, you'll see the requirements for placing it such as mandatory neighboring tiles. Make sure to get the most points out of your settlements by paying attention to these details. Each successful building will accumulate toward leveling up. Doing so awards you more units to choose from, and a unique way to advance your civilization! So go ahead and explore every map and develop an empire that will stand the test of time!Use the left mouse button or your finger to select, place, upgrade, move, or remove a unit.Village Builder was created by Project GD. This is their first game on Poki! Did you know that Village Builder is an open source project? You can follow the game's development by visiting their Github page.You can play Village Builder for free on Poki.Village Builder can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Village Builder. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.