UnpuzzleR is a puzzle game created by Kek Games. Your objective is to remove all the jigsaw pieces in the puzzle until the canvas is fully empty. Click and drag a piece to pull it away and remove it from the puzzle. With no way to get stuck, this is one of the best relaxing games you can sink some time in. Your progress is saved after each successful move, so you can just relax and enjoy this calming experience without worrying about the solution. Take a break whenever you want and come back later to continue from the same place. There is always a next step, and if you can't find it - use a hint, or even skip the level. Can you solve all of the relaxing puzzles in UnpuzzleR?Hold and drag a piece to pull it away and remove it from the puzzle. You can only pull a piece if there isn't any other piece blocking the way. Remove every piece to solve the puzzle!UnpuzzleR was created by Kek Games. Play their other de-stressing puzzle games on Poki: UnpuzzleX, Unpuzzle and Rhomb

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to UnpuzzleR. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

