Knock out your competitor in the ultimate boxing match! This sports fighting game lets you play as Ironfist or Dynamite. Each heavyweight fighter can throw jabs, hooks, and uppercuts in the ring. Put up your gloves to block incoming punches!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ultimate Boxing. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.