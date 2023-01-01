Udder is a cow-themed endless running game, created by Aesthetician Labs. Get ready to mooooooove in Udder on Poki! See how far your cow can run without falling. It's udder madness to have to keep your balance while the cow runs faster and faster. Play Udder in your browser and reach a new high score. The further you go, the bigger your bonus will be in Udder on Poki. Controls:Any key - RunAbout the creator:Udder is created by Aesthetician Labs, based in the USA. They are also the creator of Crazy Platez.

Website: poki.com

