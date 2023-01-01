Turn Right is an arcade car game created by Avix Games. Take control of one of the many cars and try to complete as many laps as possible on an oval-shaped racetrack. You can only turn right in this game and can't reposition the car again by turning left, so you have to be careful with the precision of your drift. Are you ready for the best minimalistic car game on the web?Control the car and complete as many laps as possible by only turning right. Avoid crashing the car!Turn Right - (Hold down) Tap, Left mouse click or Space barTurn Right is created by Avix Games. Play their other casual games on Poki: Thumb Fighter, Thumb Fighter Christmas, Thumb Fighter Halloween, Exceptions, Photo Puzzle: Jigsaw Edition, Photo Puzzle: Swap Edition, Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition, Stone Age Architect and Twice!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Turn Right. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.