Top Down Battleground is a 3D online multiplayer shooting game where you fight against other players or bots in various different arenas. Your objective is to kill as many players as possible using a broad selection of weapons from SMG, Shotgun, Bazooka, Akimbo, etc. to special powers like Spikes, Dash, and more! You'll collect coins with each kill, and with these coins you can unlock better weapons, or you can customize your character and title to fight in style. Make use of the walls and objects located in the arena to take cover, and seize the right moment to attack your enemy. Are you ready for this exciting action-packed shooting adventure? Don't forget to copy the invitation link in the game and send your friends so they can join your match!Top Down Battleground is created by Thomas Simon. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Top Down Battleground for free on Poki.Top Down Battleground can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Top Down Battleground. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.