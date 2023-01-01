Too Many Ninjas is an action arcade game created by Bennett Foddy. Play as a katana warrior during an ambush of ninjas. You can't move your character, but you can move your sword freely. Use the arrow keys to deflect incoming shuriken and slash approaching ninjas without getting hurt. The ninjas get more persistent as time goes on, so the game becomes progressively harder. Try to beat your friends' high scores and share Too Many Ninjas with them!Use the arrow keys to move your katana towards the direction of an incoming attack.Move katana - Arrow keysToo Many Ninjas was created by Bennett Foddy. Play their other puzzle game on Poki: Get On Top

Website: poki.com

