Tired to Fall is a puzzle platform game where you must guide a little leaf who is getting too tired to fall every Autumn. Join the adventures of our leaf character across the forest, and make use of the environment to find creative ways to get back up to the tree! The goal is to reach the yellow fungus in each level. You can do this by grabbing other leaf friends and launching them into a spot so they can turn into platforms for you to climb and traverse. You can throw multiple seedlings on one particular area to grow even taller platforms. Explore a cool forest area full of exciting things to see such as spiky chestnuts, acorns, and cannon mushrooms! Do you have what it takes to survive the Fall without falling?Tired to Fall is created by havana24. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Tired to Fall for free on Poki.Tired to Fall is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

