Tingly Pyramid Solitaire
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Tingly Pyramid Solitaire app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Form two-card combos to clear the pyramid! In this solitaire game, you must make pairs of cards that add up to 13. You can play with 2, 3, or 4 piles. Aces are low, and Kings are worth 13 points in Tingly Pyramid Solitaire!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tingly Pyramid Solitaire. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.