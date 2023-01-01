Form two-card combos to clear the pyramid! In this solitaire game, you must make pairs of cards that add up to 13. You can play with 2, 3, or 4 piles. Aces are low, and Kings are worth 13 points in Tingly Pyramid Solitaire!

Website: poki.com

