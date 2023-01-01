TicToc Summer Fashion is a simulation game where you help one of your friends become a star on a famous social media platform. Help her shoot a reel by cleaning up her room first. Then choose from a wide collection of eyeliners, eyeshadows, foundations, lipsticks, and more. Make your friend look stylish on every reel to get many likes and money to buy new items. The game will show you briefly what kinds of make up and accessories you need to choose, but it will disappear quickly. Either memorize them well, or click the hint button to make them appear again. Once your friend is ready, show the world what a great stylist you are!Click or tap on an outfit or accessory to put it on. You must choose the items shown to you earlier in the game. If you can't remember which ones are correct, feel free to get a hint.TicToc Summer Fashion is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Tictoc KPOP Fashion, Funny Puppy Emergency, Yummy Taco, Funny Cooking Camp, Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Puppy Dressup, Funny Kitty Dressup, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs RockersYou can play TicToc Summer Fashion for free on Poki.TicToc Summer Fashion can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

