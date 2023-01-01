The Spear Stickman is a fast-paced stick game where you take part in projectile combat. You control a stickman armed only with a spear - you must kill the other stickmen who appear at random on different platforms and attempt to kill you. Using your mouse you must adjust the angle of your shot and aim quickly to take down your foe! More shots are required depending on where you hit the stickmen on their body - a head shot is an instant kill for example, whilst a shot to the leg will take several arrows to kill your enemy so aim carefully. As you kill more stickmen, you generate apple coins - these coins can be used in the shop to buy upgrades such as a metal helmet or even a Marion style mushroom helmet! How long will you survive and how many stickmen will you destroy? Share this game with your friends to maximize the fun!Drag left mouse button to aim, release to shoot.The Spear Stickman was created by Maximiliano Demonte in July 2017.The Spear Stickman is playable both on your desktop and on your mobile phone on Poki for free: The Spear Stickman

Website: poki.com

