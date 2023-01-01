The Sniper Code
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the The Sniper Code app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The Sniper Code is a puzzle shooter game created by Softlitude where your task is eliminate enemies from a distance using your sniper rifle. Complete over 30 challenging levels with various objectives and enjoy the intuitively smooth gameplay. Your accuracy matters a great deal in this game, so does your stealth ability. Don't forget to spend the money you earned in the store to improve your skills. Do you have what it takes to finish this exhilarating game?Aim - Move cursor Shoot - Left Mouse ButtonThe Sniper Code was created by Softlitude. This is their first game here on Poki!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to The Sniper Code. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.