The Sniper Code is a puzzle shooter game created by Softlitude where your task is eliminate enemies from a distance using your sniper rifle. Complete over 30 challenging levels with various objectives and enjoy the intuitively smooth gameplay. Your accuracy matters a great deal in this game, so does your stealth ability. Don't forget to spend the money you earned in the store to improve your skills. Do you have what it takes to finish this exhilarating game?Aim - Move cursor Shoot - Left Mouse ButtonThe Sniper Code was created by Softlitude. This is their first game here on Poki!

