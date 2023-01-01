The Pillar is a first-person puzzle game that plays out on a mysterious island. Move around the beautiful mysterious world and solve all the puzzles to finish this demo! The graphics and soundtrack are beautiful, and the puzzles slowly get more and more difficult. This is the latest exciting entry in the mystery puzzle genre. Can you finish this demo for The Pillar?Find the puzzles to solve them by clicking and dragging the tiles. Move - WASDThe Pillar was created by PaperBunker s.r.o. This is their first game on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to The Pillar. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.