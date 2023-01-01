The Left Behind - A Forgotten Hill Tale is a horror game with point-and-click elements, cleverly designed puzzles, and a unique tale. Can you help an ancient soul gain freedom? In the newest entry in the Forgotten Hill universe, a new wing of the mysterious museum is open for you to explore along with a chilling new story! Examine your surroundings in every room. Read old memos, pay attention to details, and collect puzzle pieces that could be used to solve a contraption in one of the various rooms of the museum. If you're lost, simply use the question mark icon in the correct room to ask for a hint. So go ahead and start discovering the dark secrets of some interesting characters. This game might keep you at the edge of your seat, but your heart will feel as light as a feather after finishing it.Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game.The Left Behind - A Forgotten Hill Tale is created by FM Studio. They have many legendary games on Poki such as Rise of Pico, Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe, Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library, Little Cabin in the Woods, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer and Forgotten Hill: Surgery. Don't forget to play Pixel Volley, Smash Car Idle, and Smash Car Idle 2 as well!You can play The Left Behind - A Forgotten Hill Tale for free on Poki.The Left Behind - A Forgotten Hill Tale is only playable on your computer for now.

