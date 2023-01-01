Tetra Blocks is an arcade game created by Ravalmatic. Breathing new life into the famous arcade classic, this game improves the nostalgic experience by introducing an original game mechanic where matching stars gives you an extra boost of points. Its groovy neon colors create a mesmerizing atmosphere that induces you in a game-flow mental state where time fades away. Block out some time and try out Tetra Blocks!Direct falling pieces to left or right in order to form a spotless row.Tetra Blocks is created by Ravalmatic. Play their other games for free on Poki: Merge Cakes, foot-chinko, Cricket Hero, Battleships Armada, Mafia Billiard Tricks and basket-champ

Website: poki.com

