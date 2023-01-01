Test Subject Green
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Test Subject Green app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Test Subject Green is an adventure platformer game developed by Nitrome. This platformer puts you into the middle of a science lab and you'll need to find your way through. Leap from platform to platform, transport through glowing walls and finish all the stages. Are you ready to experiment?Move - Arrow Keys Shoot - Space KeyTest Subject Green was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Skywire, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, skywire-2, Twin Shot, Test Subject Blue and Swindler
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Test Subject Green. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.